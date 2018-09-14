“Reports that the iPhone XR, which starts at $749 and features a so-called Liquid Retina LCD display, was facing supply issues floated around over this past summer. In July, Japanese blog Macotakara reported that supplier Japan Display had low yields in manufacturing the LCD panels,” Liao reports. “Ryan Reith, IDC’s vice president of research on mobile devices, told The Verge in a phone interview that more specifically, it likely wasn’t a hardware issue. ‘Everything we’ve been hearing, it’s been an issue on the software side,’ he said, ‘There’s a lot of software involved with the LCD screen, as it’s the first [LCD display] with a notch and full screen.'”
“The delay might cost Apple some sales on its iPhone XR model, as people might end up buying the XS Max while Apple struggles with its LCD supply issues,” Liao reports. “‘I think it’s a real possibility,’ said Reith, ‘Consumers can’t tell the difference. If they see two phones, and one of them is significantly bigger, people will just go to that.'”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s mass market iPhone XR will be available for pre-order on October 19th and available o nOctober 26th.