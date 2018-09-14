“On Wednesday, Apple announced its new iPhones, curiously giving the cheaper and more colorful iPhone XR a ship date of over a month after the more luxe iPhone XS and XS Max models become available next Friday,” Shannon Liao reports for The Verge. “Why didn’t Apple release all three phones at once?”

“Reports that the iPhone XR, which starts at $749 and features a so-called Liquid Retina LCD display, was facing supply issues floated around over this past summer. In July, Japanese blog Macotakara reported that supplier Japan Display had low yields in manufacturing the LCD panels,” Liao reports. “Ryan Reith, IDC’s vice president of research on mobile devices, told The Verge in a phone interview that more specifically, it likely wasn’t a hardware issue. ‘Everything we’ve been hearing, it’s been an issue on the software side,’ he said, ‘There’s a lot of software involved with the LCD screen, as it’s the first [LCD display] with a notch and full screen.'”

“The delay might cost Apple some sales on its iPhone XR model, as people might end up buying the XS Max while Apple struggles with its LCD supply issues,” Liao reports. “‘I think it’s a real possibility,’ said Reith, ‘Consumers can’t tell the difference. If they see two phones, and one of them is significantly bigger, people will just go to that.'”

