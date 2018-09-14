“So long, small phones! It’s been real,” Lynn La writes for CNET. “On Wednesday, Apple announced its trio of new iPhones, and with it, the company put the final nail in the coffin for rebooting a small, pocketable iPhone.”

“That’s because the new lineup includes the 5.8-inch iPhone XS, the 6.1-inch iPhone XR and the 6.5-inch XS Max,” La writes. “Suddenly, last year’s biggest iPhone is now this year’s smallest option.”

MacDailyNews Take: Well, the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 are still on sale, so those are the smallest options Apple offers.

“Couple that with the fact that Apple is discontinuing the 4-inch iPhone SE, and this all means one thing: abandon all hope of ever owning a new small smartphone, iOS, Android or what have you,” La writes. “Personally, as an owner of baby hands myself, that’s downright disappointing. And I’m not alone.”

MacDailyNews Take: Unite, Lilliputians!

“Wth the 4-inch SE gone, small screens are feeling as old-fashioned in Apple’s line as the now quaint home button,” La writes. “I think seeing a true iPhone SE 2 next spring — say, a Face ID phone with a 4.7-inch screen fit into a 4-inch body — would be a great niche for Apple to return to. Maybe even something the company could sell at a bit of a premium. But in my heart, I know that’s a pipe dream.”

