“Apple’s new ‘low-end’ model is the iPhone 7, which was just cut to $449,” Broida writes. “That’s $200 less than when it debuted two years ago as Apple’s then-flagship.”
“So, how does the iPhone 7 compare with the iPhone SE?” Broida writes. “Fans of the latter will undoubtedly bemoan the former’s larger size and lack of headphone jack… I’d say that in return for an extra half-inch of body length (hardly a pocket-breaker), you get a bigger, brighter screen — one that also supports 3D Touch. And you get the added benefit of a water-resistant design… Other perks include a faster processor and modem and better cameras.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 7 also offers a significantly better processor (Apple A10 Fusion) vs. the A9 in the iPhone SE. If enough of an audience for tiny 4-inch iPhones existed, Apple would still make tiny 4-inch iPhones.