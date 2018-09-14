“With all the hubbub surrounding the launch of the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, it was easy to overlook another Apple development: No more iPhone SE,” Rick Broida writes for CNET. “The SE debuted at $399, but was cut to $349 with the arrival of the iPhone X and iPhone 8 last year.”

“Apple’s new ‘low-end’ model is the iPhone 7, which was just cut to $449,” Broida writes. “That’s $200 less than when it debuted two years ago as Apple’s then-flagship.”

“So, how does the iPhone 7 compare with the iPhone SE?” Broida writes. “Fans of the latter will undoubtedly bemoan the former’s larger size and lack of headphone jack… I’d say that in return for an extra half-inch of body length (hardly a pocket-breaker), you get a bigger, brighter screen — one that also supports 3D Touch. And you get the added benefit of a water-resistant design… Other perks include a faster processor and modem and better cameras.”

