“Once again, Apple has shown their mastery of pricing tiers. Factoring in nine new phones with price points above the FY18 ASP ($745) makes it highly likely that ASPs will trend up,” Munster writes. “The iPhone lineup now ranges from $449 to $1,449, with an unweighted average of $765. This is up 20% from last year when the unweighted average was $636, with the lineup ranging from $349 to $1,099.”
“We are raising our iPhone ASP estimate for FY19 to $791 (up 7% y/y) vs. the Street at $765 (up 2% y/y),” Munster writes. “The iPhone franchise is better-positioned for sustainable growth (0%-5%) over the next several years, given Apple continues to earn recurring iPhone customers with innovative hardware and software.”
MacDailyNews Take: Exactly!