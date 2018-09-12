“At 10 a.m. [PDT], Tim Cook will take the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, to unveil the company’s iPhone and Apple Watch strategy for the next year,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg. “Individually, each new phone isn’t a significant upgrade. They’ll all look and act like the iPhone X, except there will be two bigger versions: a premium model selling for about $1,000 and another that costs less.”

“But in totality, they’re significant: The three new phones will work together to help drive up Apple’s revenue as iPhones contribute about two-thirds of the company’s sales,” Gurman reports. “The bigger model, likely to be called the iPhone Xs Max, will excite people looking for one device able to satisfy most of their computing needs, while the cheaper one will bring the iPhone X’s edge-to-edge screen and facial recognition features to more people.”

“The iPhones won’t be the only Apple products going bigger, however,” Gurman reports. “There will be two new Apple Watches with larger, edge-to-edge screens that can show more content. They’ll be the first major revamp to the Apple Watch’s design since it was introduced in 2014.”

