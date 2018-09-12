“But in totality, they’re significant: The three new phones will work together to help drive up Apple’s revenue as iPhones contribute about two-thirds of the company’s sales,” Gurman reports. “The bigger model, likely to be called the iPhone Xs Max, will excite people looking for one device able to satisfy most of their computing needs, while the cheaper one will bring the iPhone X’s edge-to-edge screen and facial recognition features to more people.”
“The iPhones won’t be the only Apple products going bigger, however,” Gurman reports. “There will be two new Apple Watches with larger, edge-to-edge screens that can show more content. They’ll be the first major revamp to the Apple Watch’s design since it was introduced in 2014.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Moving million of iPhone users to the buttery smooth gestural operation of iOS on devices free of the staccato-incuding Home button is extremely significant.
That quibble aside, Gurman got it right, yet again (And, yes, iPhone Xr is an awful name).
