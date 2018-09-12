Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will be holding their “Gather Round” special event at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT today, September 12th.

The special event will take place at Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California in the Steve Jobs Theater.

It is widely expected that Apple today will unveil the new iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, the all-new Apple Watch Series 4, and more!

Apple’s special event will be webcast live by Apple here, on Twitter, and via the Apple Events app on Apple TV.

MacDailyNews will offer live notes during Apple’s special event presentation right here on this page. So, just open both the webcast and this page so you can watch and comment live!

Apple’s ‘Gather Round’ September 12th special event live notes:

What Apple should've named their next iPhones:

• 5.8-inch iPhone (2018)

• 6.1-inch iPhone (2018)

• iPhone names, storage, colors below are based on leaked details from Apple’s sitemap XML files

• iPhone XS (5.8-inch OLED screen) and XS Max (6.5-inch OLED screen):

– Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB

– Colors: Space Gray, Silver, Gold

• iPhone XR (6.1-inch LCD screen):

– Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

– Colors: Black, White, Red, Yellow, Coral, Blue

• Less than 3 hours to go!

