“The URLs confirm it will have a 6.1-inch display and offered in three storage options; 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB,” Mayo reports.
“The updated sitemap was discovered by Allthings.how. Apple has since pulled the pages,” Mayo reports. “The same leak confirms the names of the new OLED iPhones as iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max. It also revealed some significant physical size changes are coming to the new Apple Watch line.”
MacDailyNews Take: You can bet on one thing (besides iPhone names, colors, and storage options), steam would be hissing out of Steve’s ears this morning!
And, yes, were still expecting a 512GB version for the 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max and maybe even for the 5.8-inch iPhone Xs.