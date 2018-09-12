“The sitemap leak is turning up a goldmine of info,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The 6.1-inch iPhone will indeed be called iPhone Xr, and it will be offered in six colors: black, white, red, yellow, coral and blue.”

“The URLs confirm it will have a 6.1-inch display and offered in three storage options; 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB,” Mayo reports.

“The updated sitemap was discovered by Allthings.how. Apple has since pulled the pages,” Mayo reports. “The same leak confirms the names of the new OLED iPhones as iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max. It also revealed some significant physical size changes are coming to the new Apple Watch line.”

Read more in the full article here.