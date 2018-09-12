“A last-minute leak has seemingly confirmed the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR names for Apple’s newest phones, and revealed new Apple Watch sizes,” Thomas Ricker reports for The Verge. “The names, first spotted by ATH, are found in a product sitemap XML file hosted on Apple.com, and are associated with items that will be available to purchase including AppleCare support, phone cases, and Watch bands.”

Ricker reports, “The XML file mentions the Apple Watch Series 4 by name, and new watch bands in wider 40mm and 44mm sizes (existing Apple Watches are either 38mm or 42mm) and a variety of colors.”

“The file also reveals a number of new Apple cases for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max devices,” Ricker reports. “The silicone cases will come in midnight blue, white, black, stone, and Product RED, while the leather cases will be available in saddle brown, taupe, black, and Product RED. Leather folio cases are also listed in black, Product RED, green, Cape Cod blue, and peony pink. No Apple cases are listed for the iPhone XR.”

Read more in the full article here.