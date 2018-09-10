“Apple is expected to introduce a device that looks like the iPhone X but uses cheaper components, like an LCD display instead of a more vibrant OLED screen, to keep the costs down,” Tibken writes. “Its rumored name, according to the publication, is the iPhone Xr. The publication said the new device will sport multiple colors and feature aluminum sides instead of stainless steel like the iPhone X.”
“It will reportedly feature a ‘near’ 6.1-inch screen, which would make it larger than the iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X and its rumored successor, the iPhone XS — a break in the typical dynamic that bigger automatically means more expensive,” Tibken writes. “Let’s face it: Being an iPhone fan has been tough unless you were willing to fork over $999 — or more — for the iPhone X. If you wanted one of Apple’s smartphones last year but couldn’t splurge for the iPhone X, you were stuck buying the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus… This new, ‘budget’ iPhone X-style phone likely won’t be cheap, with rumors pegging it anywhere between $699 and $849, but it’s a far cry from dropping a grand or more on the latest and greatest from Apple.”
MacDailyNews Take: “iPhone Xr?” Sheesh. Regardless of the name, this will be the iPhone that brings the masses into fluid, speedy, gesture-based iOS, a realm only iPhone X users have enjoyed for the past year.
