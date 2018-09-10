“The name of Apple’s three brand new iPhones may have been revealed – and with them some hints at the future of the phone,” Andrew Griffin writes for The Independent. “Apple’s line-up will be more complicated than ever this year, with three phones being released at once in a way Apple has not done before. There will be an updated version of the iPhone X, a bigger version of that same phone, and a cheaper model that lies in the middle in terms of size but leaves out many of the more premium features.”

“That complicated line-up has also led to other kinds of difficulties, like what to name the phones,” Griffin writes. “Until the iPhone X, Apple progressed on a relatively obvious route of simply increasing the number in a phone’s name, or adding an ‘s’ to it, but that is much harder with the current naming scheme.”

“Apple is in fact going to be adding an ‘s’ to the name, it appears. But that is where the obvious parts of the naming line-up end, with three phones each taking interesting monikers according to various leaks,” Griffin writes. “First up is the iPhone XS, which is the updated version of the current iPhone and will feature much of the same design. This name is a little confusing – the ‘X’ is pronounced ’10,’ but the S is pronounced as a letter… it has already drawn mockery for the fact it sounds like ‘excess,’ which is an interesting association to make for one of the most expensive mainstream phones in the world.”

“Then comes the larger version of the iPhone XS – according to multiple reports, the iPhone XS Max,” Griffin writes. “And last – though probably revealed first at Apple’s keynote – is the cheaper phone, which is rumoured to be called ‘iPhone Xc.'”

