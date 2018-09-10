“That complicated line-up has also led to other kinds of difficulties, like what to name the phones,” Griffin writes. “Until the iPhone X, Apple progressed on a relatively obvious route of simply increasing the number in a phone’s name, or adding an ‘s’ to it, but that is much harder with the current naming scheme.”
“Apple is in fact going to be adding an ‘s’ to the name, it appears. But that is where the obvious parts of the naming line-up end, with three phones each taking interesting monikers according to various leaks,” Griffin writes. “First up is the iPhone XS, which is the updated version of the current iPhone and will feature much of the same design. This name is a little confusing – the ‘X’ is pronounced ’10,’ but the S is pronounced as a letter… it has already drawn mockery for the fact it sounds like ‘excess,’ which is an interesting association to make for one of the most expensive mainstream phones in the world.”
“Then comes the larger version of the iPhone XS – according to multiple reports, the iPhone XS Max,” Griffin writes. “And last – though probably revealed first at Apple’s keynote – is the cheaper phone, which is rumoured to be called ‘iPhone Xc.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple has never been very consistent or great with their product naming. If these are the names, they suck, too. Won’t impact sales in the least.
Good Jobs, save for the first one (and even that was horrifically misnamed) Apple’s iPhone naming scheme (charitably; there is none) has always been and looks to remain awful.
iPhone Xs? Ugh. The great unwashed think X is a letter not a number and so now it’ll be “iPhone Excess.” Sure, you can play with marketing slogans, but it’s needlessly complicated. iPhone Xs Max? Seriously? iPhone XC? For cross country runners, we guess. Gag.
Apple, just name them as so:
• 5.8-inch iPhone (2018)
• 6.1-inch iPhone (2018)
• 6.5-inch iPhone (2018)
There. That wasn’t difficult at all. Don’t overthink it. K-I-S-S. No Pluses. No Maxes. No Pros or minis or stupid self-defeating “S,” “E,” or “C” letters.
The general public knows nothing of LCD vs. OLED. The 6.1-inch LCD model doesn’t need a different name.
That’s been one of my mantras – focus and simplicity. Simple can be harder than complex: You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. — Steve Jobs
