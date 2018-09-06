“It’s been a slow year for Apple hardware,” Brian Heater writes for TechCrunch. “All that’s about to change at the big show being held next week at Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s new space-age Cupertino campus. Rumors are coming fast and furious, and by all accounts, there’s A LOT to expect, from a slew of new phones, to an updated Apple [Watch] to some additional news on the iPad front.”

• iPhone Xs: The flagship model will arrive in two sizes — 5.8 and 6.5 inches, referred to as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus (or, possibly, max), respectively. One of the smaller (but compelling) rumors of the bunch is the inclusion of a Lightning to USB-C cable in-box.

• Cheaper iPhone X: As for the name? iPhone XC has been somewhat credibly floated.

• Apple Watch Series 4: The first major hardware redesign in the three years the watch has been kicking around. Along with a 15 percent larger display, battery and heart-rate monitoring are said to be improved, as well.

