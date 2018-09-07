“Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., which makes Wi-Fi modules for products such as Apple Inc.’s iPhone, expects earnings to improve in 2019 as the squeeze from surging component costs and lackluster shipments eases,” Yu-Huay Sun and Cindy Wang report for Bloomberg. “Sales have started to improve ahead of the anticipated introduction of new products by clients, USI president CY Wei said in an interview in his Taipei office on Sept. 3, without giving detailed forecasts.”

Sun and Wang report, “Apple is expected to unveil three new smartphones in the coming weeks.”

“The soaring costs of capacitors and resistors, which have hurt the company’s earnings, will probably slow as suppliers increase production, Wei said,” Sun and Wang report. “That should help earnings rebound as demand for clients’ products shows signs of improving, he said. ‘We expect our profitability to recover in the third and fourth quarters, and to return to our normal level in 2019.'”

