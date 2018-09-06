“The new effects include Light Leak and Bokeh. Light Leak lets you add synthetic refractions of light over the top of a photo, like adding the ray of a sunshine or small speckles dotted around the ‘lens.’ There is also a bokeh effect for adding ‘soap bubbles’ to portraits,” Mayo reports. “In addition to Light Leak and Bokeh, Pixelmator Pro now offers Spin Blur, Clouds, Noise, Threshold, Mask to Alpha, and several new Tile and Distortion filters.”
Mayo reports, “Existing owners of Pixelmator Pro can update to the latest version for free.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Updated and looking better than ever!