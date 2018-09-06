“The Logitech Crayon was designed for children, and in fact was only available for educators to purchase upon release. As of today, however, anyone can preorder the Crayon, which ships Sept. 12. But is it something you’ll want to buy?” Karen S. Freeman writes for iMore. “For a certain target audience, it will be a great purchase.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time using the Apple Pencil, and I found the experience of using the Logitech Crayon to be quite similar. This was no surprise, as Logitech has a partnership with Apple which allows them to use Apple’s proprietary technology in their products,” Freeman writes. “When you hold the Crayon at an angle, you get a thicker line. However, the Logitech Crayon does not support pressure sensitivity, so you don’t get a darker line by pressing harder like you would with the Apple Pencil.”

“The only thing about the Logitech Crayon that really bothered me was the fact that it’s only compatible with a single device: the iPad (6th generation.) I honestly thought that was a typo at first. I couldn’t believe it wasn’t compatible with any of the iPad Pros. But it isn’t. I really hope Logitech decides to make something similar for iPad Pro in the future,” Freeman writes. ” If you don’t mind the orange color, flat shape, and lack of pressure sensitivity and if you do specifically have an iPad (6th generation), the Logitech Crayon is a great option.”

