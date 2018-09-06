Today Logitech announced the Logitech Crayon, a digital pencil for the 9.7-inch iPad, previously only accessible to students in schools, will be available in Apple Retail beginning September 12. With a kid-friendly durable design, Logitech Crayon features Apple Pencil technology to deliver an ultra-responsive, precise and comfortable handwriting experience that makes it easy to markup and highlight work, take notes, or simply draw using your favorite iPad apps from the App Store.

“First introduced to students as a versatile tool for learning, we are thrilled to make Logitech Crayon, our first digital pencil, more widely available so even more creators, dreamers, and learners can express themselves and communicate new ideas using the new 9.7-inch iPad,” said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech, in a statement. “Logitech Crayon works seamlessly with iPad and the most popular creativity and productivity apps from the App Store so whether you are learning to write a new language, jotting down notes, marking up a screenshot or PDF, or visualizing an idea, Crayon is the perfect tool for the task.”



Logitech Crayon takes advantage of Apple Pencil technology (but, unlike Apple Pencil, does not support pressure sensitivity) to deliver a natural, fast and precise experience across apps. Palm-rejection automatically ignores touches that don’t come from Logitech Crayon, which means you can comfortably rest your hand on the screen while you create. Crayon’s smart tip dynamically adjusts line weight allowing you to easily go from thick to thin lines with a tilt of a tip – just like a regular pencil.

Logitech Crayon connects instantly to iPad without the need to pair — just press the on button to turn Crayon on and start creating on iPad right away. Logitech Crayon has battery that supports up to 7 hours of active writing time on a full charge.

Crayon is designed to be comfortable to hold for even tiny hands, it stays in place when it’s set down, featuring an easy-to-grip flat surface to prevent rolling and the kid-friendly sturdy, durable design can withstand drops of up to 4 feet. The rubber end cap is tethered to Logitech Crayon to avoid being misplaced.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech Crayon is available for purchase at Logitech.com, Apple.com and Apple retail stores through September 2018 and is expected to be available everywhere beginning October 2018 for a suggested retail price of US$69.99. For schools and school districts in the U.S. and Canada, Logitech Crayon is available for a special price of $49.99 at apple.com/education/purchasing/, with additional countries to begin selling Logitech Crayon to education institutions soon.

Source: Logitech