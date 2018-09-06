“Several reliable tipsters have previously claimed that the 6.1-inch iPhone will come in a number of new colors, including red, blue, yellow, orange, and pink,” Bell reports. “The latest leak gives us our first sneak peek at two of them.”
“These photos, published by Slashleaks, reveal the new iPhone in a deep red and dark blue,” Bell reports. “A white model that looks similar to a white iPhone 8 is sandwiched between the two.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Rough lighting makes it difficult to judge, but we expect Apple will have nailed the colors they unveil (under proper lighting) on September 12th. A wide range of color choice will help sell Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone (even if the vast majority of owners will immediately plop the things into cases covering up Apple’s carefully considered color choices).
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone said to come in colors: white, black, flash yellow, bright orange, electric blue, taupe, and gold – July 25, 2018
Analyst expects Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone to be delayed to October – July 25, 2018
Ming-Chi Kuo: Next-gen iPhone models will come in blue, red, orange and gold – July 6, 2018
Is the Apple iPhone lineup about to get more colorful? – May 14, 2018