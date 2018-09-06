“The more affordable 6.1-inch iPhone expected to launch this year won’t be as exciting as its pricier siblings, but it seems Apple has some tricks up its sleeve to make it more appealing,” Killian Bell reports for Cult of Mac. “New photos reveal some of the fancier color options buyers will be able to choose from, including red and blue.”

“Several reliable tipsters have previously claimed that the 6.1-inch iPhone will come in a number of new colors, including red, blue, yellow, orange, and pink,” Bell reports. “The latest leak gives us our first sneak peek at two of them.”

“These photos, published by Slashleaks, reveal the new iPhone in a deep red and dark blue,” Bell reports. “A white model that looks similar to a white iPhone 8 is sandwiched between the two.”

