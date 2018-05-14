“‘To target the younger consumer market, we believe that Apple could launch multiple colors for the iPhone 8S, including blue, yellow and pink, during the second half of this year,’ Zhang said in a note to clients,” Seitz reports. “Apple is likely to use candy colors with its new LCD-screen smartphone to differentiate it from two high-end OLED-screen models coming out at the same time, he said.”
“Apple also is likely to advance its push into augmented reality by adding 3D sensing cameras to the back of its new iPhones,” Seitz reports. “Today only the high-end iPhone X has a 3D sensor and it’s on the front of the device, with applications limited to facial identification.”
MacDailyNews Take: If it comes in colors, fine. Just don’t revert back to the stupid, self-defeating “S” nomenclature!
Thankfully, the only one we’ve heard using that awful “8S” name is Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang.
