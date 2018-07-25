“Originally, Kuo had reported that the 6.1-inch iPhone will come in gold, grey, white, blue, red, and orange,” Miller reports. “This evening, however, Macotakara says that its supply chain sources suggest that the 6.1-inch LCD will come in colors similar to that of the iPhone X leather case lineup.”
“The report says that the 6.1-inch iPhone will likely come in white, black, flash yellow, bright orange, electric blue, taupe, or gold,” Miller reports. “Interestingly, Macotakara doesn’t make mention of the 6.1-inch iPhone coming in red like Kuo had predicted, but it’s possible that Apple will save that option for a mid-year release as it did this year with the iPhone 8.”
MacDailyNews Take: The whole thing is kind of silly when you can slap basically any color case you want on it, as most will. The only thing of importance used to be the color of the face (that issue is gone now with near bezel-free iPhone X) and, as we greatly preferred a black-faced iPhone vs. distracting white, our color choice would always be whichever iPhone offered the classic black face.
Regardless, color choices seem to juice sales, so bring them on! Perhaps sales of clear cases will skyrocket this autumn.
(Eeven our usually-caseless iPhones are currently all sporting Spigen Classic One 10th Anniversary Limited Edition iPhone X Cases in Aluminum Gray in tribute to iPhone’s tenth birthday.)
