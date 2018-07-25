“Earlier this month, Ming-Chi Kuo released a new report saying that Apple has a handful of new colors planned for its 6.1-inch LCD iPhone,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Now, Macotakara is corroborating that Apple will release the LCD iPhone in new colors, but it disputes which colors that will be.”

“Originally, Kuo had reported that the 6.1-inch iPhone will come in gold, grey, white, blue, red, and orange,” Miller reports. “This evening, however, Macotakara says that its supply chain sources suggest that the 6.1-inch LCD will come in colors similar to that of the iPhone X leather case lineup.”

“The report says that the 6.1-inch iPhone will likely come in white, black, flash yellow, bright orange, electric blue, taupe, or gold,” Miller reports. “Interestingly, Macotakara doesn’t make mention of the 6.1-inch iPhone coming in red like Kuo had predicted, but it’s possible that Apple will save that option for a mid-year release as it did this year with the iPhone 8.”

