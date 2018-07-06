“Ming-Chi Kuo released a report today that ups his estimates for the new 2018 iPhone sales, as well as detailing a few changes to expect,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“Kuo says that the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone model should be priced around $1000 like the current iPhone X, and will feature dual SIM capabilities,” Mayo reports. “The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone X style device should retail for around $700.”

“Perhaps, most excitingly, Kuo says the new iPhones will come in a plethora of colors,” Mayo reports. “The 6.5-inch phone will be offered in black, white and a (new!) gold. The entry-level 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will apparently debut in ‘grey, white, blue, red and orange.'”

Read more in the full article here.