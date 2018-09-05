“We asked how satisfied users were with some key features of the iPhone X. Satisfaction runs pretty high across features with the exception of Siri where users were much more ambivalent,” Milanesi writes. “When looking at the average satisfaction the Super Retina 5.8” display ranked highest at 1.87 (on a -2 to 2 range), followed by the speed of the iPhone X (1.85) and the looks of the iPhone X (1.84). The new Swipe-based gesture interface scored 1.70 and Face ID scored 1.53.”
“When looking at the features individually, 79% of the sample was very satisfied with the Swipe-based gesture UI and 65% was very satisfied with Face ID. The ambivalence on Siri comes across clearly when looking at how the sample was distributed: 33% was somewhat satisfied, 27% was neither satisfied nor dissatisfied and another 21% was somewhat dissatisfied,” Milanesi writes. “70% of the panel strongly disagrees that they ‘miss the home button from previous iPhone models.'”
MacDailyNews Take: A surgery after our own hearts. After nearly a year with iPhone X units in our hands: Die, antiquated Home button, die! The second Apple dump the Home button on iPad Pro is the second we replace our iPad Pros with new models.
