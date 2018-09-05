“Apple has considered the name ‘iPhone Xs Max’ for the larger 6.5-inch version, according to two sources familiar with Apple’s marketing plans,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “Bloomberg has previously reported that Apple has considered dropping the “Plus” label for this year’s larger version.”

“A report from Macerkpof cites sources who claim to know the pricing for the upcoming iPhone lineup. Pricing rumors are always sketchy so take this for what it’s worth, but the site reports that the sources have been reliable in the past,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “Their pricing indicates that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will cost around $699. The iPhone Xs would be in the $800 range (seemingly taking the spot of the iPhone 8 Plus which retails for $799).”

“These are the prices Macerkopf reports: LCD ‘iPhone 9’: 799 euros; iPhone Xs: 909 euros; iPhone Xs Max: 1149 euros,” Mayo reports. “If you look at the current German Apple Store, the company sells the iPhone 8 today for 799 euros, the iPhone 8 Plus for 909 euros and the iPhone X for 1149 euros. So using these benchmarks, you can see how the reported pricing would line up in the US.”







“The iPhone 9 (name still unclear at this point) would approximately cost $699 (current iPhone 8 price), the iPhone Xs would be $799 (current iPhone 8 Plus) and the new 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max would be $999 (taking the spot the iPhone X took last year).”

