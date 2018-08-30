“We believe that the new 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones will both be called iPhone XS. We also believe iPhone XS will come in a new gold color option not previously offered on the new desig,” Rambo reports. “Other details are still to be determined, but we can report with certainty that iPhone XS will be the name, the OLED model will come in two sizes including a larger version, and each will be offered in gold for the first time.”
MacDailyNews Take: Ooh, that 6.5-inch in gold really will be an iPhone XS!
That said, death to the “S” (although we can understand the temptation was likely far too great for Phil to resist “XS”)!