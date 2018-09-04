“The next Apple product launch is locked in for Sept. 12. New iPhones and Apple Watches are a near certainty — convincing photos of both have been leaked — and a new iPad Pro with a big Face ID redesign seems likely too,” Dan Ackerman writes for CNET. “With all of that, will Apple even have time to showcase the new MacBook laptops and desktops that are rumored to be waiting in the wings, too? Or will the company follow-up with a smaller Mac event in October, as it sometimes does — or maybe even just opt for a “no stage event” release, as it did with the recent MacBook Pro updates?”

“We don’t know,” Ackerman writes. “But looking at the Mac lineup, the high-end is in pretty good shape, and it’s the laptops for the rest of us that need serious attention.”

“The once-mighty $999 MacBook Air was the go-to laptop on college campuses and coffee shops for years, but today it lacks a truly modern screen and processor. Macs have never been budget laptops, but that doesn’t mean Apple can’t show the rest of us a little love,” Ackerman writes. “To that end — whether these updates come on Sept. 12 or later — here’s my five-point plan for making the MacBook mainstream again.”

• Bring the latest keyboard fix to everyone

• Get flexible on ports

• Banish low-res screens (and giant bezels)

• Embrace the $999 consumer

• Take the plunge on touch

