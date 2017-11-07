“To date, Apple has resisted putting touch screens on anything but its iOS devices, and from what I can tell, it has little interest in deviating from this approach,” Tim Bajarin writes for PC Magazine. “I would urge Apple to reconsider.”

“Most MacBook users like its small size and portability and do not use a mouse. The TouchPad works fine, but I would prefer the ease of use I get with the iPad touch screen, not to mention a seamless transition between laptop and tablet,” Bajarin writes. “I have discussed this with Apple officials, and they believe wholeheartedly that the Touch Bar is the best way to add touch to Mac.”

