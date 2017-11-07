“Most MacBook users like its small size and portability and do not use a mouse. The TouchPad works fine, but I would prefer the ease of use I get with the iPad touch screen, not to mention a seamless transition between laptop and tablet,” Bajarin writes. “I have discussed this with Apple officials, and they believe wholeheartedly that the Touch Bar is the best way to add touch to Mac.”
MacDailyNews Take: No.
Apple’s way make sense: Touch onscreen only when there is no other primary input available.
What you really have to see is anyone under the age of 12, largely untainted by previous computing paradigms, using an iPad. That is the future, not trying to turn Macs into iPads.
That said, as we’ve asked many times over the past few years: Who’s in the market for a 12.9-inch device that’s an OS X-powered MacBook when docked with its keyboard base and an iOS-powered iPad Pro when undocked? That sure would save space in the backpack!