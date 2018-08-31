“As we yesterday exclusively revealed, we will indeed be seeing additional complications,” Lovejoy writes. “The new watch face Guilherme found shows a total of nine complications visible alongside the time. This is up from the maximum of five supported by the most dense existing watch face, the Modular one. This is a single marketing image, so it even leaves open the possibility of other new faces that can display even more complications.”
“My Series 3 watch is already feeling a little cramped – and I’m sure I’m not alone,” Lovejoy writes. “The S4 is going to be significantly more appealing to mass-market buyers. Apple has cleverly incorporated a more traditional circular look into a rectangular watch face, offering the best of both worlds. The larger display gives it more pop, and when you can see more information at a glance, it’s more obvious to a casual observer why they might want a smartwatch.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, as we just wrote earlier today, we cannot wait to add more complications to our Watch faces sine we always have at least two more that we’d like to display that we cannot fit currently.
Apple Watch is already “sort of mainstream” as we’re now seeing it on the wrists of non-early adopters and getting questions about it from moms, dads, in-laws, etc., but Series 4 will see the spread of Apple Watch truly far and wide!
