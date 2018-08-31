“In my last Apple Watch Diary piece, I said that there were two things which might sell me on the idea of upgrading from my Series 3 to the upcoming Series 4,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “One was a more responsive Siri, but the bigger one was more data on the screen.”

“As we yesterday exclusively revealed, we will indeed be seeing additional complications,” Lovejoy writes. “The new watch face Guilherme found shows a total of nine complications visible alongside the time. This is up from the maximum of five supported by the most dense existing watch face, the Modular one. This is a single marketing image, so it even leaves open the possibility of other new faces that can display even more complications.”

“My Series 3 watch is already feeling a little cramped – and I’m sure I’m not alone,” Lovejoy writes. “The S4 is going to be significantly more appealing to mass-market buyers. Apple has cleverly incorporated a more traditional circular look into a rectangular watch face, offering the best of both worlds. The larger display gives it more pop, and when you can see more information at a glance, it’s more obvious to a casual observer why they might want a smartwatch.”

