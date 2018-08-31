“It’s a remarkable image and, if true, as 9to5Mac insist it is, signals a gorgeous new Watch that’s a clear evolution of current models but even more attractive,” Phelan writes. “It has a way bigger display – as much as a 15% increase – in a same-size Watch. This is achieved by extending the screen much closer to the edge than now. In the image, it appears that the corner elements do sit nearer to the curve of the glass than now.”
“For me, just as striking as the edge-to-edge display is the new Watch face the image shows. There’s so much detail on it!” Phelan writes. “Not every Watch face will be as busy, but this is a clear indication of just how much data you can squeeze into a small oblong screen and still be communicable. It’s a masterpiece of software design.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been wishing for the ability to add more complications for so long – there are always at least two we wish we could put on our Watch face that we cannot because all of the complications are taken up – that we’ll be there the first second the Series 4 becomes available for preorder or purchase!
SEE ALSO:
Apple Watch Series 4 revealed; massive edge-to-edge display, dense watch face, and more – August 30, 2018