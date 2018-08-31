“The Apple keynote is set for September 12, as announced yesterday when the invites were sent to press and VIPS,” David Phelan writes for Forbes. “However, no sooner had Apple revealed its plans but 9to5Mac, published leaks of what the next iPhones will look like and, moments later, a picture of the next Apple Watch.”

“It’s a remarkable image and, if true, as 9to5Mac insist it is, signals a gorgeous new Watch that’s a clear evolution of current models but even more attractive,” Phelan writes. “It has a way bigger display – as much as a 15% increase – in a same-size Watch. This is achieved by extending the screen much closer to the edge than now. In the image, it appears that the corner elements do sit nearer to the curve of the glass than now.”

“For me, just as striking as the edge-to-edge display is the new Watch face the image shows. There’s so much detail on it!” Phelan writes. “Not every Watch face will be as busy, but this is a clear indication of just how much data you can squeeze into a small oblong screen and still be communicable. It’s a masterpiece of software design.”



Read more in the full article here.