“9to5Mac can exclusively share the first look of the new Apple Watch Series 4,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “This is the new Apple Watch that we believe Apple will unveil at its [September 12th] special event announced earlier today.”

“The biggest change is the all-new edge-to-edge display. Apple has been rumored to be working on ~15% bigger displays for both sizes of Apple Watch — that rumor has been confirmed in the images we’ve discovered,” Hall reports. “As expected, Apple has achieved this by dramatically reducing the bezel size around the watch display.”

“Also seen in the image is a new hole between the side button and Digital Crown, likely an additional microphone, and compatibility with what appears to be current watch bands,” Hall reports. “Both the Digital Crown and side button appear modified from the current Apple Watch models as well.”







