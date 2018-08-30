“The biggest change is the all-new edge-to-edge display. Apple has been rumored to be working on ~15% bigger displays for both sizes of Apple Watch — that rumor has been confirmed in the images we’ve discovered,” Hall reports. “As expected, Apple has achieved this by dramatically reducing the bezel size around the watch display.”
“Also seen in the image is a new hole between the side button and Digital Crown, likely an additional microphone, and compatibility with what appears to be current watch bands,” Hall reports. “Both the Digital Crown and side button appear modified from the current Apple Watch models as well.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Looks positively delicious!