MacDailyNews Take: Yes, and we wouldn’t trade the experience for anything!

“It is far from controversial to conclude that it took Apple almost three years to nail the engineering of Apple’s first wearable: cramming in and fine-tuning batteries, processing and cellular chips and so on and so forth,” Steffen Reich writes for iDownloadBlog. “We were all there along the ride and we can all (provided you have worn a Gen 0 model before) attest to the enormous advancements made over the years.”

“With Apple Watch kind of hitting he nail on the head in 2017 it seems hard to predict where the puck will be sliding next,” Reich writes. “In view of the tech finally being in place, I think it would behove Apple to turn their focus to the optics of the wearables category leader, even if it comes at the price of a sabbatical for technological advancements. In plainer terms, it’s time to become more superficial, Apple.”

“I understand how stupid and not techy that sounds, but I also trust that many of us wearing the extremely potent Series 3 would hold a similar opinion,” Reich writes. “The design of a wrist worn device has way more pulling power than the design of a phone. Bottom line: 2018 needs to be the year to make this watch really darn flashy.”

