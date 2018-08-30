“A report earlier this week indicated that this year’s iPhone refresh could be Apple’s biggest since the iPhone 6 year,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Now, a survey from Loup Ventures suggests that intent to upgrade among iPhone users is far higher this year than it was last ye”

“Loup Ventures surveyed 530 U.S. consumers regarding ‘their intent to purchase’ for this year’s new iPhone models. Of those 530 who were surveyed, some 48 percent said they planned to upgrade to a newer iPhone within the next year,” Miller reports. “48 percent is far higher than last year, when 25 percent said they planned to purchase a new iPhone within the next year.”

Miller reports, “The survey also asked Android users if they plan to switch to an iPhone in the next year, reveling that 19 percent of Android users plan to make the switch – up from 12 percent last year.”

