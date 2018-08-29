“Apple has been trying to kill the MacBook Air for a few years now — ever since the 12-inch MacBook was first released—but has never managed to finish it off,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld.

“A whole bunch of features that Apple views as old-tech liabilities — MagSafe charging, USB-A ports, an SD card reader, the new ‘butterfly’ keyboard mechanism, and of course the lack of a Retina display — don’t seem to have fazed MacBook Air buyers,” Snell writes. “Instead, I keep hearing that the MacBook Air is one of Apple’s best selling computers. Certainly the $999 price tag is a huge reason why, and it’s a price the $1,299 MacBook and $1,299 13-inch MacBook Pro (without Touch Bar) haven’t been able to approach.”

“Anyway, Bloomberg reported last week that Apple is readying a low-cost replacement for the MacBook Air, a report that makes a lot more sense than the earlier report that Apple was going to update the Air itself,” Snell writes. “So, is this it? Is it the swan song for the MacBook Air? And if so, what will replace it?”

