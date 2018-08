“At a conference? Sharing facilities on a location that has Ethernet but no wireless access? Want to get the team online?” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “There’s a Mac for that, more specifically a little-known talent tucked inside your computer’s System Preferences.”

“First you need to get your Mac connected to the Internet, presumably using Ethernet,” Evans writes.

Evans writes, “So, now your Mac is online you want to turn it into a wireless router so all your other Macs, iPhones, iPads, and (potentially) connected doorbell can all get online. Not to mention your air quality monitor…”

