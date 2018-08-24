“A supposed leak has surfaced, showing a new case allegedly designed for refreshed iPad Pro models, with the internal shots of the plain case appearing to have a new cut-out on one side that could be used for the rumored relocated Smart Connector,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“Two similar photographs published by Slashleaks show a large rear cover, most likely produced from plastic, that contains all of the openings on the edges for the assorted buttons and other elements that appear on the sides of an iPad,” Owen reports. “Along with the other holes is an extra opening, located near to where the Lightning port at the base.”

“The oval opening isn’t explained in the leak, but its shape, size, and position appears to line up with an earlier leaked CAD image from July,” Owen reports. “The supposed render of the refreshed iPad Pro showed an identical pill-like shape in close proximity to the Lightning port…”