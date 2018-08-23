“He’ll get as many as 280,000 additional shares if Apple’s stock-market return over the preceding three years exceeds at least two-thirds of the firms in the S&P 500,” Melin reports. “Apple returned 119pc from August 25, 2015, through the close of trading on Tuesday, including reinvested dividends, outperforming more than 80pc of companies in the index.”
“Apple will release a new low-cost laptop and a professional-focused upgrade to the Mac mini desktop later this year, ending a drought of Mac computers that has limited sales of the company’s longest-running line of devices, according to people familiar with the plans,” Melin reports. “An Apple Watch with a bigger screen is also planned.”
MacDailyNews Note: Cook volunteered to introduce a performance-related element to his own awards back in 2013. Cook has also stated plans to donate his fortune to philanthropic causes.
As Bloomberg notes, an Apple regulatory filing on Tuesday with the U.S. SEC (FORM 4) stated that Cook had donated 23,215 of his current Apple shares to charity which at Tuesday’s close totals around $4.56 million.
