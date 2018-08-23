“Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to collect stock worth about $120m (€103.5m) this week thanks to a run-up in shares of the iPhone maker,” Anders Melin reports for The Irish Independent. “”

“He’ll get as many as 280,000 additional shares if Apple’s stock-market return over the preceding three years exceeds at least two-thirds of the firms in the S&P 500,” Melin reports. “Apple returned 119pc from August 25, 2015, through the close of trading on Tuesday, including reinvested dividends, outperforming more than 80pc of companies in the index.”

“Apple will release a new low-cost laptop and a professional-focused upgrade to the Mac mini desktop later this year, ending a drought of Mac computers that has limited sales of the company’s longest-running line of devices, according to people familiar with the plans,” Melin reports. “An Apple Watch with a bigger screen is also planned.”

