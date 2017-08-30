“Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook collected 560,000 shares, half of them linked to the company’s performance and the maximum allowed under the iPhone maker’s long-term compensation program,” Anders Melin reports for Bloomberg.

“The award was worth $89.2 million when it was granted on Thursday, based on Apple’s $159.27 closing price. He received the performance-linked stock because Apple shares outperformed at least two-thirds of businesses in the S&P 500 Index over three years, according to a regulatory filing Monday,” Melin reports. “It’s Cook’s fourth consecutive payout at the top threshold.”

Cook, 56, receives annual payouts from a giant stock award he got after succeeding Steve Jobs in 2011, which was set to vest in two phases over a decade,” Melin reports. “For the three years ended Aug. 24, Apple shares returned 71 percent, ranking it in the 81st percentile among index members, according to the filing.”

