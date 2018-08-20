“Apple has registered several new Apple Watch model identifiers in the Eurasian economic database, as spotted by Consomac,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “The tech giant is expected to unveil new smartwatches at a September event that will also see the roll-out of new iPhones and the long-awaited AirPower wireless charger.”

“Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the 2018 Apple Watch will have a 15% bigger screen in a ‘more trendy’ form factor,” Sellers writes. “He doesn’t say exactly how this will be accomplished or if the updated smartwatch will pack a bigger chassis.”

Sellers writes, “Kuo also mentioned a larger battery capacity, the addition of new sensors beyond heart rate monitoring, and lowering of prices of older models.”

