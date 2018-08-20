“Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the 2018 Apple Watch will have a 15% bigger screen in a ‘more trendy’ form factor,” Sellers writes. “He doesn’t say exactly how this will be accomplished or if the updated smartwatch will pack a bigger chassis.”
Sellers writes, “Kuo also mentioned a larger battery capacity, the addition of new sensors beyond heart rate monitoring, and lowering of prices of older models.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Ooh, “more trendy.”
Note that the “trendiest” smartwatch form factor today, by far, is the Apple Watch.
