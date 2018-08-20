“We first heard what we might expect from the Series 4 last month, when Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that this year’s models will have larger screens,” Lovejoy writes. “Specifically, he suggests that the 42mm model I own would see its display size increase from 1.5-inches to 1.78-inches – and we’re guessing that means smaller bezels, and thus no increase in the external dimensions of the watch.”
“A 15% increase in screen size is pretty significant,” Lovejoy writes. “The other virtually guaranteed thing about the Series 4 is that it will offer improved performance over the Series 3. How much of a difference this will make remains to be seen, but for me it’s all about Siri. I don’t often get that I’ll tap you when I’m ready message, but it does still happen occasionally. And there is usually a significant delay after giving a command for something like starting a timer or switching on a light. If the performance increase is enough to be notable, that could be the other thing that may sell it to me.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A larger display in the same physical size and better performance? Just tell us when and where to order!
