“We today saw a not-unexpected sign that we’re getting closer to some new Apple Watch models: new model numbers have been registered in a Eurasian database,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “In all likelihood, the new Watches will be announced in September, alongside this year’s iPhones.”

“We first heard what we might expect from the Series 4 last month, when Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that this year’s models will have larger screens,” Lovejoy writes. “Specifically, he suggests that the 42mm model I own would see its display size increase from 1.5-inches to 1.78-inches – and we’re guessing that means smaller bezels, and thus no increase in the external dimensions of the watch.”

“A 15% increase in screen size is pretty significant,” Lovejoy writes. “The other virtually guaranteed thing about the Series 4 is that it will offer improved performance over the Series 3. How much of a difference this will make remains to be seen, but for me it’s all about Siri. I don’t often get that I’ll tap you when I’m ready message, but it does still happen occasionally. And there is usually a significant delay after giving a command for something like starting a timer or switching on a light. If the performance increase is enough to be notable, that could be the other thing that may sell it to me.”

