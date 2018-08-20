“The ‘Series 4’ is listed across a total of six model identifiers, and is noted as shipping with watchOS 5,” Mayo reports. “This filing suggests a slimming down of the lineup compared to what Apples offers with Apple Watch Series 3.”
“In the past, the Eurasian regulatory filings have tipped the hat on the iPhone 7, Apple Watch Series 2, and AirPods — as well as 2017’s WWDC hardware and the $329 iPad earlier this year,” Mayo reports. “It also tipped the hat on the 2018 MacBook Pro refresh just last month.”
MacDailyNews Take: Bring on the slimmer bezels!
So, as per the reduction in models, is that the end of the ceramic models or will Apple simply ship every Watch as cellular capable? We lean to the latter.