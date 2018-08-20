“Apple has registered several new Apple Watch model identifiers in the Eurasian economic database, as spotted by Consomac,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “Apple is expected to unveil the new watches at its iPhone event in September.”

“The ‘Series 4’ is listed across a total of six model identifiers, and is noted as shipping with watchOS 5,” Mayo reports. “This filing suggests a slimming down of the lineup compared to what Apples offers with Apple Watch Series 3.”

“In the past, the Eurasian regulatory filings have tipped the hat on the iPhone 7, Apple Watch Series 2, and AirPods — as well as 2017’s WWDC hardware and the $329 iPad earlier this year,” Mayo reports. “It also tipped the hat on the 2018 MacBook Pro refresh just last month.”

