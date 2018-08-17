“An avalanche of Prince albums is hitting Apple Music this week, thanks to a June agreement between Sony’s Legacy Recordings and the estate of the late pop and funk musician,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“Most of the records were originally released between 1995 and 2010, such as ‘The Gold Experience,’ ‘Emancipation,’ and ‘Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic,'” Fingas reports. “The one exception is, in fact, a new compilation, simply called ‘Prince Anthology 1995-2010.'”

“Starting in 2021, Sony/Legacy’s distribution rights will be expanded to include 12 Prince non-soundtrack catalog albums, featuring music recorded by the artist from the 1978-1996 era for distribution in the United States,” Jem Aswad reports for Variety. “Music from this period covered under the agreement includes the albums ‘Prince’ (1979), ‘Dirty Mind’ (1980), ‘Controversy’ (1981), ‘1999’ (1982), ‘Around the World in a Day’ (1985), ‘Sign ‘O’ The Times’ (1987), ‘Lovesexy’ (1988), ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ (1991) and ‘[Love Symbol]’ (1992). Prince’s soundtrack albums, including ‘Purple Rain,’ ‘Parade’ and ‘Batman,’ will remain with Warner.”

