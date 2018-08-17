“I’m angry about it, really,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “The treatment around Steve Jobs, in books, in movies and on TV seems to depict him as part-genius, part-ogre, and seldom looks at him as Steve Jobs: Human.”

“The questions I have is if the angry, vengeful, prickly and really rather two-dimensional character that so many seem to portray Steve Jobs to have been would really have been capable of inspiring Woz to engineer the Apple 1?” Evans asks. “Would such a person really have persuaded the Macintosh team to risk their jobs under the pirate flag because doing so was ‘better than joining the navy?'”

“Could such a horrible (and the person so many of these so-called biographies describe is rather horrible) person have got his teams to make the iPhone? Pixar? Or even NeXT OS?” Evans writes. “I don’t think so… I believe it is way past time for people to be given a deeper and more nuanced glimpse into his humanity. I believe such insight will unlock other people’s talent, to the benefit of everybody.”

Read more in the full article here.