“The questions I have is if the angry, vengeful, prickly and really rather two-dimensional character that so many seem to portray Steve Jobs to have been would really have been capable of inspiring Woz to engineer the Apple 1?” Evans asks. “Would such a person really have persuaded the Macintosh team to risk their jobs under the pirate flag because doing so was ‘better than joining the navy?'”
“Could such a horrible (and the person so many of these so-called biographies describe is rather horrible) person have got his teams to make the iPhone? Pixar? Or even NeXT OS?” Evans writes. “I don’t think so… I believe it is way past time for people to be given a deeper and more nuanced glimpse into his humanity. I believe such insight will unlock other people’s talent, to the benefit of everybody.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, we continue to wait for the first, good Steve Jobs biography. While we wait, we do recommend one book that offers some good insights:
iWoz: Computer Geek to Cult Icon: How I Invented the Personal Computer, Co-Founded Apple, and Had Fun Doing It by Steve Wozniak with Gina Smith.