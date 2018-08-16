“The macOS software has long included an app permission feature that allows you to control whether apps on your computer are permitted to access private information such as your geographical location, the Photos library, contacts, calendars and reminders,” Zibreg writes. “In Mojave, the app restrictions panel includes a pair of new toggles for the built-in FaceTime camera and your Mac’s microphone.”
“Without permission to use the camera or microphone, an app cannot capture video or record audio — not even silently nor in the background,” Zibreg writes. “For your own security, these toggles are off by default.”
MacDailyNews Take: Great. We’ll still be using physical covers on our cameras, thanks. We’ve seen Apple’s software quality – or, rather, lack thereof – of late, thanks.
We use camJAMR camera covers on our iMacs and MacBook Airs. They’re removable/reusable. We’ve stuck and unstuck them hundreds of times. We just leave them on and peel them aside when we want to use our Macs’ cameras.
