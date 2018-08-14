Apple (AAPL) “stock touched a new all-time intraday high Monday,” Philip Elmer-DeWitt writes for Apple 3.0.

“If Apple can hang on at $1 trillion plus,” P.E.D. writes, “expect a flurry of revisions from the blue group before the end of September (and Apple’s fiscal 2018).”

P.E.D. writes, “TipRanks reports that an analyst who shall remain unnamed (long story) is sticking with a Street-high price target of $275.”

