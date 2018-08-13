“Major indexes showed soft yet light action in late-afternoon trade but iPhone marketer Apple helped the Nasdaq composite edged higher in stocks today,” David Saito-Chung reports for Investor’s Business Daily.

“Apple, the giant in consumer electronics, rushed more than 1.1% higher and made new highs in solid turnover that was running slightly above normal levels,” Saito-Chung reports. “At 210.95, Apple is now 8.5% past a 194.30 proper buy point in a new base on base.”

“At around 3:30pm ET, the Nasdaq composite, up the prior two weeks by a total of around 1.3%, edged 0.1% lower. Losers outmatched winners on that exchange by a more than 9-5 margin,” Saito-Chung reports. “The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average saw modest losses in the range of 0.3% to 0.4%. The S&P SmallCap 600 fell nearly 0.4% as investors continued close watch of financial markets in Turkey.”

