“Three of every 10 candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives have significant security problems with their websites, according to a new study by independent researchers that underscores the threat hackers pose to the November elections,” Joseph Menn reports for Reuters. “A team of four independent researchers led by former National Institutes for Standards and Technology security expert Joshua Franklin concluded that the websites of nearly one-third of U.S. House candidates, Democrats and Republicans alike, are vulnerable to attacks.”

“The warnings about the midterm elections, which are less than three months away, come after Democrats have spent more than a year working to bolster cyber defenses of the party’s national, state and campaign operations,” Menn reports. “Democratic National Committee officials told Reuters they have completely rebuilt the party’s computer network, including email systems and databases, to avert a repeat of 2016, when Russian intelligence agents hacked into Democratic accounts and then used stolen data to undermine support for Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid.”

“The report follows a string of warnings by Trump administration security officials that Russia is actively interfering in the November elections. FBI Director Christopher Wray recently warned that Russian government agents were working around the clock to sow discord ahead of the election,” Menn reports. “The Democratic National Committee agreed to discuss some steps it has taken to bolster security in the hope it can serve as a model for other election offices. Since [DNC Chief Technology Officer Raffi Krikorian] joined the DNC a year ago, the party has moved email and data storage to Google cloud and replaced most Windows computers with easier-to-defend Apple hardware and Google Chromebooks, he said.”

