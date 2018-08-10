“Those in the 55+ age-group found the ads actively off-putting, thanks to their fast-paced style, describing them as ‘silly’ and ‘chaotic,'” Lovejoy reports. “In particular, the fast-paced way in which Apple Pay was presented, without any detail about how safe it is, actively worried Baby Boomers.”
Lovejoy reports, “But the firm says that this doesn’t matter much, because the ads aren’t about persuading Android users to switch – rather to reinforce the brand loyalties of younger iPhone owners. ‘Smartphone brand preferences and loyalty are strong and difficult to change… Apple is trying to reach smartphone users as young as possible, before their brand preferences are set. In the process, Apple is willing to confuse or even alienate older customers, because it knows they’ll likely stick with the brand no matter what.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Unsurprising. Those not in the intended target audience are often confused and alienated by ads intented for different audiences.
SEE ALSO:
Apple debuts new TV ad for Apple Pay on iPhone X using Face ID – March 23, 2018
Apple debuts new iPhone X ad touting the magic of Face ID – March 16, 2018