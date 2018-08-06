“When Apple broke the $1,000 barrier for its iPhone X last September, critics scoffed at its exorbitant price. They doubted people would reach so deeply into their wallets for a phone that outpriced two other perfectly good iPhones, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The critics were wrong,” Jessica Dolcourt writes for CNET. “Apple CEO Tim Cook said in July that the iPhone X had outsold every other Apple device in each week since it went on sale Nov. 3, 2017.”

“With strong iPhone X sales, Apple proved that mainstream buyers are willing to pay almost as much, if not more, for their cell phones as they would for a powerful laptop,” Dolcourt writes. “And with rumors of an even pricier 2018 iPhone X Plus-style phone coming down the pike this September, Apple’s moves to usher in the era of the $1,000 phone may just be getting underway.”



“Now, as we head into the fall’s iPhone season, Apple has a chance to iterate on a new line of iPhone X phones that resets the iPhone’s tippy-toe price point,” Dolcourt writes. “‘There is great scope to have [an iPhone] X Plus. Why wouldn’t that be $1,200?’ [Ben Wood, the chief research analyst at CCS Insight], said, adding that people would snap up an even more expensive iPhone X. ‘There’s going to be a huge immediate backlash on social media: ‘What an outrage!’ and quietly people will go off and buy it.'”

