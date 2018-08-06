T-Mobile “on Monday introduced T-Mobile Essentials, a cheaper alternative to its T-Mobile One plan. While customers still get unlimited data, talk and text, there are no perks like free Netflix or international data or hotspot capabilities. The plans start at $60 for one line or $30 per line for four lines every month, a discount of $10 per line,” Roger Cheng reports for CNET. “The Essentials plan will be available starting Aug. 10.”

“The new plan bucks the trend of more-expensive options from the other carriers. In just the last few weeks, Verizon introduced a higher tier plan for the especially data-hungry user, while Sprint and AT&T both relaunched their data offerings with new, pricier options,” Cheng reports. “Some offer new features like video or hotspot capabilities, but they ultimately still mean you’re paying more for your service.”

“Like the T-Mobile One plan, the company has the right to slow your connection down if you’re in an area with high network demand. Customers have to blow through 50 gigabytes of data before the carrier will start to take action. It also streams video at 480p, or DVD quality,” Cheng reports. “The rates for T-Mobile Essentials assume you sign up for autopay. Like most plans in the industry, foregoing autopay means you pay $5 more a month.”

