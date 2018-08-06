“Apple is expanding its Windows Migration Assistant in macOS 10.14 Mojave with a handful of new features that will make switching from Windows to macOS a much more seamless experience,” Peter Cao writes for 9to5Mac. “As spotted by a user on Twitter, for macOS 10.14 beta 6, the Setup Assistant and Migration Assistant will be able to migrate more data than ever before such as accounts, documents, email, contacts, and calendar.”

“It should be noted that, as part of a macOS beta version, this is still a work-in-progress piece of software and probably shouldn’t be used to do sensitive data and file transfer between new and old computers,” Nick Statt writes for The Verge. “That said, Mojave should be out this fall with the typical launch of new Macs and iPhones, so it’s best to wait until the final version of the OS is available.”

