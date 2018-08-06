“In the same way that Henry Ford created the modern automotive industry, someone like Elon Musk, notwithstanding his erratic behavior or perhaps because of it, is likely to accelerate the automotive industry,” Disparte writes. “The concept of compression is shown in the fact that it took Ford more than 100 years to reach the market cap that Tesla achieved in 14.”
Disparte writes, “In Apple’s case this compression effect, a hyper-accelerated version of digital transformation, took 42 years to achieve this record-breaking valuation, much of it achieved in the decade since the iPhone was launched. The next likely firms to follow Apple in this feat, either Amazon, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, or Facebook, provided it can overcome its monthly active user curse, will likely break the trillion-dollar mark in much less time.”
MacDailyNews Take:
Financial returns are simply the result of Apple’s innovation, putting our products and customers first, and always staying true to our values. – Tim Cook
Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn’t matter to me… Going to bed at night saying we’ve done something wonderful… that’s what matters to me. – Steve Jobs
