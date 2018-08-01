“Holding your breath for Apple Inc. to break $1 trillion?” Sarah Ponczek reports for Bloomberg. “There’s a new magic number to fixate on. And it’s less than 3 percent away.”

“As of Wednesday, the price that would crown the iPhone maker the first U.S. company to surpass the milestone is $207.0425 a share,” Ponczek reports. “Anything above that — most likely, a trade at $207.05 — and the wait is over.”

Ponczek reports, “The new number came by way of Apple’s quarterly 10Q filing, published Wednesday and listing 4,829,926,000 shares as of July 20.”

