“Apple Inc. released its 10-Q filing after the bell on Wednesday, disclosing a share count of 4.83 billion as of July 20,” Emily Bary reports for MarketWatch.

“The updated share count gives Apple a market capitalization of $973.2 billion,” Bary reports, “using Wednesday’s closing price of $201.50.”

Bary reports, “For the company to reach a market capitalization of $1 trillion, Apple shares would have to cross $207.”

Read more in the full article here.